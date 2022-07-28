Making a statement! Madonna is never one to shy away from the cameras, especially when it comes to a NSFW moment. Over the years, the “Material Girl” songstress has made headlines with her risky fashion moments, nearly-nude photos and more.

In May 2022, she even joined the ranks of celebrities with NFTs and raised some eyebrows by going full frontal for the “Mother of Creation” digital collection in collaboration with nonfungible token artist Beeple — whose real name is Mike Winkelmann.

“When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view. It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art,” Madonna said in a quote shared on the collection’s website. “I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

The collection has three NFTs — Mother of Nature, Mother of Evolution and Mother of Technology — and proceeds from the sales “will benefit three nonprofit organizations picked by Madonna and Beeple to further their missions in supporting mothers across the globe,” the website reads.

Other than giving fans a virtual look at her naked body, the “Vogue” musician has also exposed her breasts on Instagram. In November 2021, she responded after Instagram took down a series of pictures “without warning” because her “nipple was exposed.” Naturally, Madonna reposted the pictures.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” she captioned the censored photo shoot. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship … sexism … ageism and misogyny.”

