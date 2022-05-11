Like a girl gone wild! Madonna entered the NFT world with a bang by exposing the full frontal area of her body while nude.

The pop icon, 63, partnered with well-known nonfungible token artist Beeple, to create the erotic “Mother of Creation” digital collection. In the various videos of the 3-D collection, the “Like a Virgin” singer exposes her frontal area, including her vagina, while giving birth to butterflies, trees and other creatures.

“Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina,” she jokingly said in a May 10 interview with Beeple, also named Mike Winkelmann, that was posted on her Instagram account.

Proceeds from the NFT collection will be given to three charities; National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children. The collection also includes the pieces “Mother of Nature” and “Mother of Evolution” graphics, alongside a 3-D print of her vagina.

“I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos,” the seven-time Grammy award-winner said.

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

She even resurfaced texts between her and the digital artist to explain to the public that the final work of art was the execution of their vision.

“I say we have a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me,” the “Vogue” artist recalled. “We need an urban, burned out, post-apocalyptic landscape with this giant tree growing out of me,” she continued.

“I only tell you this because we ended up doing all these things. We just ended up separating them.”

In one of the graphics, an animated Madonna is wide-spread in a laboratory setting while giving birth to a tree that eventually flourishes into completion. “It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom,” the NSFW site read. “The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to re-create and flourish.”

The duo has been working on the collection for a year to create the concept of all things natural, like motherhood and the creation of life.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth,” she explained. “But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both.”