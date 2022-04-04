Pop icon Madonna posted a TikTok on Sunday, April 3, and she almost looked unrecognizable. The “Holiday” has been accused of going under the knife over the years, due to the drastic change in her appearance.

In the video, she leans closer into the camera before slowly blowing a kiss into the camera lens. Madonna’s, 63, TikTok made fans uneasy as they were concerned she got too much work done to her face. “I’ve loved Madonna since I was little … huge fan … love her … but this is a hard pass … what has she done to herself,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

“I’m uncomfortable,” another fan wrote while a separate follower added, “This is completely unsettling.”

While it looks like she had major work done to her face … some fans speculated the drastic change was from an intense filter. If you look closely in the video, the eyelashes of the “Like a Virgin” singer flickers back and forth, indicating that there is a filter on her face. Additionally, a filtered smokey haze popped up in the video as she leaned closer into the camera.

Some critics may not be in favor of Madonna’s new look but others are supporting the musician. “Too many haters and rude people on here. She definitely doesn’t need any of your approval. She’s a beautiful woman,” another TikTok user wrote in the comments.

The video was seen by other musicians who dueted the TikTok. “1950” singer King Princess reenacted Madonna’s video, however, she opted out of using a filter. “It’s hard to accidentally serve, always,” her caption read.

Although Madonna’s face has transformed over the years, the “Material Girl” singer has yet to admit to having cosmetic procedures done to her face. In a recent Instagram post, Madonna shared a picture of herself straightening her hair with the caption, “I do my best work in the bathroom.”

Fans weren’t too thrilled with her youth seeking look and expressed their thoughts in the comments. “Stop with the plastic surgery and Botox. Your Madonna,” a fan commented on the February 1 Instagram post. “You ruled the world once and you don’t need to repeat it. Let the next generation have their moment.” After harshly criticizing the 80s queen, the fan ensured that she “will always be her fan.”