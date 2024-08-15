She’s pregnant! Congratulations are in order for Love Is Blind season 3 couple Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. The lovebirds, who tied the knot on the hit reality Netflix series, welcomed their first child together and shared the exciting news via Instagram.

“Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love,” the new parents shared in a joint post on Thursday, August 15.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind hit the streaming giant on October 19, 2022, with new episodes airing weekly. Despite their differences in lifestyle, fans quickly fell in love with Alexa, 29, and Brennon’s love story. After developing a deep connection in the pods and getting engaged, the soon-to-be parents got married and are now living their happily ever after.

The Dallas-based couple announced they were expecting their first child together in January, saying, “We wanted this to happen and so we’re just grateful to be here. It’s been such a big part of my life [and] I’m the worst secret keeper … so I’m ready for it to be out there!”

Alexa later opened up about their heartbreaking fertility journey that nearly led them to IVF. “I thought we would decide one day to become parents and it would just happen,” she shared via TikTok in February. “Doctor after doctor told me I was completely healthy and there was no explanation as to why I wasn’t getting pregnant. A year and a half and two failed IUI treatments later, there was still no baby.”

After various lifestyle changes, Alexa admitted to finding her last-ditch effort on the social media platform after hearing other women talk about the use of Mucinex.

Raising Cane’s

“They say when you least expect it, it will happen. This journey has been one of the hardest things I have ever been through, but it was worth the wait,” she continued. I know that right now it feels like it just keeps moving further and further out of your grasp, but you are strong, you are resilient, and you are relentless, and you’re gonna make this happen one day.”

While the pair are happier than ever now, Brennon, 34, did admit to having some wedding day jitters. “There’s always the possibility of someone saying no,” the engineer said during a November interview with Us Weekly. “There’s always a possibility of someone changing their mind. So, absolutely, I was nervous.”

Nowadays, Alexa and Brennon are loving married life. “Things are great. Things are wonderful. We’ve been able to finally get the families together for a bunch of different events,” the Texas native gushed. “Life is great. Life is wonderful.”

Alexa’s father, Adam Alfia, was a fan favorite on season 3, often stressing the importance of family to Brennon. Since their wedding, that still remains a huge priority — even if scheduling can be tricky!

“The biggest challenge is like trying to select holidays,” Brennon explained. “Like we go with this family half the holiday and then we drive like 200 miles to this family. So trying to select that kind of stuff.”

As for Alexa, she couldn’t be happier that love truly is blind! “May 2021 I met my lobster,” she sweetly captioned an Instagram post dedicated to Brennon on November 10. “I fell in love with your southern drawl, your infectious laugh, your twisted humor, your incredibly detailed memories, your goofiness, your confidence and a million other little things.”

In addition to calling herself the “luckiest girl in the world,” Alexa wrote, “This love didn’t happen slowly or overnight. It happened in every moment I spent with you. You are the best person I have ever met and I’m lucky to even know you, much less get to spend my life with you. You are my home.”