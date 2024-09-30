Jess Vestal didn’t find lasting love during her time on Love Is Blind, though she exclusively tells Life & Style that she found life-long friendships with her female costars.

“I am very close with most of my cast mates. I mean, going through the experience of reality TV is just one that you only understand if you’ve lived it,” Jess, 30, tells Life & Style while promoting her Back to School collection with SHEIN. “So those are friendships and relationships that are really special because it’s a lot to navigate through.”

She adds that starring on the reality show allowed her to “form really close bonds” with the others on the show. “I think most of us will be friends forever,” Jess continues. “Even as cheesy as that sounds, I mean, we’re kind of bonded for life.”

Jess appeared on season 6 of Love Is Blind. While sparks flew between her and Jimmy Presnell, he ultimately became engaged to Chelsea Blackwell. Jimmy, 28, and Chelsea, 31, eventually split before they were able to tie the knot, though Jess was notably supportive of Chelsea following their time in the pods.

Not only did Jess gush about her Love Is Blind costars, but she also opened up about her collaboration with SHEIN. The collection – which she worked on with her daughter, Autumn – features 127 items, including school supplies, lunch gear and fashion designed to help get kids ready for school.

“As a mom, I understand the importance of finding school items that make kids feel comfortable, confident, and able to express themselves every day,” the Netflix star said in a press release about the collaboration. “Partnering with SHEIN, a brand that perfectly balances style and affordability, and having the chance to work closely with my daughter has been such a rewarding experience. Through this collection, we wanted to ensure that every item meets the needs of students, helping them feel stylish, practical and ready for the new school year.”

Jess recalls working with Autumn for the collaboration, telling Life & Style that the experience was “amazing.”

“It couldn’t have been better,” she says, admitting she was “a little bit nervous” about working with Autumn because her mom mode and working mode are so different. “I know what I’m like in work mode [and] I know what I’m like in mom mode and so merging the two, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this gonna be really stressful?’” Jess shares. “How is she gonna do on set? But she killed it. The entire team was amazing … It was so much fun.”

Additionally, Jess reveals if fans can expect to see her return to the world of reality TV. “It’s hard to say because as far as reality TV goes, everything happens really quickly. And believe it or not, very last minute,” Jess, who also appeared on season 2 of Netflix’s Perfect Match, explains. “But I think I’m definitely retired from doing reality dating shows.”

She adds that she “definitely would revisit” starring on a reality TV show “depending on the concept and opportunity.”