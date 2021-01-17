It’s over. Love Island USA alum Justine Ndiba revealed she and boyfriend Caleb Corprew have split, just three months after the pair won season 2 of the reality series.

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times,” the 27-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 16. “This is extremely difficult for me to express but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together.”

Justine concluded, “I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

In September 2020, the reality star and her former flame, 24, finished in first place on season 2 of the American version of the popular English reality series, taking home the $100,000 grand prize. They were the first Black couple to win the series.

Interestingly enough, Justine — who was part of the original group of Islanders who entered the villa on day one — was considering leaving without a partner before Caleb joined the group during day five.

“I definitely had my moments where I was ready to tap out and call it quits,” she told TV Guide in October 2020. “But I was able to stay in it and stay hopeful because I am definitely a hopeless romantic and I knew that I wanted to leave here with what I came here for. And you know, patience was definitely practiced in the villa. In due time, Caleb came along and it was uphill from there.”

During the interview, Caleb told the outlet he was excited to build a bond with Justine outside of the villa. “I want to spend some time together away from the cameras and microphones and just be a little secluded,” he explained. “Maybe for a moment before we really dive into the real world.”