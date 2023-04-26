Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has been proudly flaunting her incredible bikini body in social media posts and is clapping back against haters claiming she’s “too old” do be doing so.

Luann, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 25, with a video showing her wearing a pink gingham print bikini and superimposed herself slamming trolls. She also included a comment from a user that read, “Way too old boo!!!!!”

“I’m proud of the fact that I can still rock a bikini at this age. Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age as long as they feel good,” the reality star proclaimed, adding, “So be cool. Don’t be all uncool.” Luann captioned the post, “Haters gonna hate boo.”

Fans rallied around her body confidence post. “I saw those negative comments and was wondering if people were looking at the same picture I was?! You look amazing! You inspire me!” one person wrote, while another added, “Way too old FOR WHAT? I wish I had the Countess’ body! Absolutely phenomenal!”

Other Bravo stars supported Luann’s post. Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter wrote, “Your body is fire for any damn age!” while Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent chimed in, commenting, “You look unbelievable!” to which LuAnn replied with a fist bump emoji.

Sadly, some users still trolled LuAnn over her bikini photos despite her body positive message, with one writing, “Even though you can, you shouldn’t,” about posting swimwear shots.

Luann has credited sobriety for her weight loss and living a healthier lifestyle. During an October 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the cabaret singer said, “It’s just become a lifestyle for me that is just so much better. I’m happier, I’m healthier, I lost weight.”

She also praised her “holistic approach” to living that included yoga, meditation and a healthy diet. “That’s so important to me and it keeps me grounded,” the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star added.

The Bravolebrity also said there was another huge bonus to eliminating alcohol from her life. “I’ve been forgiven a couple times for my faux pas, let’s put it that way,” she continued. “And I just feel like I don’t wanna ask any more for forgiveness. I don’t wanna be in that position anymore. I don’t wanna feel that shame and blame the next day. It’s just not worth it.”