We’re all in this together. Malika Haqq took to Twitter on Sunday, March 29, to share an observation about receiving supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The amount of time it takes to get needs shipped for a baby is so sad,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 37, wrote.

Malika and her ex O.T. Genasis welcomed the birth of their son, Ace Flores, on March 16, just days before their home state of California went on lockdown for the pandemic. Instead of rallying together, one of Malika’s followers suggested that she’s receiving special privileges during these trying times.

Courtesy of Khadijah Haqq/Instagram

“Welcome to what some of us not famous people have to go through,” the person began. “I needed food and couldn’t have anything shipped. I have a newborn and didn’t want to step out for fear of the nonsense. It’s crazy. I hope [it] all gets addressed. We are living in some crazy times.”

Shortly after, Malika retweeted the comment and replied, “Fame nor money can save anyone in this time. God bless you!” Thankfully, the exchange was put to rest when the user responded, “God bless you, too, and welcome to motherhood. Stay safe, you and your family.”

Clearly, the newly minted mama is all about calm, positive vibes right now — and that includes successfully coparenting with O.T. Genasis. However, the famous twin isn’t putting any pressure on her former flame.

“Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2019. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

Since then, it seems the “CoCo” artist, 32, has embraced fatherhood to the fullest. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and O.T. from her baby shower in February.

We wish them all the best during this time!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.