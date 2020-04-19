She’s really getting the hang of being a new mom! Malika Haqq revealed her secret for keeping baby Ace Flores — whom she welcomed with rapper O.T. Genasis on March 14 — comfortable and occupied so she can get work done around the house during the coronavirus quarantine.

“This is how I get things done at home,” the stunning 37-year-old captioned an Instagram Story she posted on April 17. The photo features her sweet baby boy laying in a white bassinet looking comfy and cozy while wearing a little gray sweatsuit and a blue and white cap. The little one looks calm and happy in his black cushion, leaving her free to accomplish any tasks on her to-do list.

Malika may be only a little more than a month into her motherhood journey, but she’s already looking like a real pro. Of course, she has some fantastic mothers in her life that can always give her advice or support. Her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, has two kids of her own and has been with her every step of the way. And then, of course, she has her bestie, Khloé Kardashian.

“Awwwwwww, this is your role mama!!!! I’m so proud of you Mika,” KoKo commented on Malika’s 4-week update photo, to which the new mom responded, “Thank you sis 💋.” Unfortunately, Malika welcomed her baby boy after Los Angeles was put on lockdown to combat the coronavirus crisis, so the Good American designer probably hasn’t gotten to see much of her bestie’s baby.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Malika is forced to go it alone amid the pandemic. Khadijah posted several photos with her sister and nephew, including a photo holding his little hand on Easter, so it seems like Malika may be quarantining with her sister and her family.

The reality star seems thrilled to be a parent, despite any difficulties. “I tried to envision what it would be like to hold my precious baby in my arms,” she wrote alongside another touching photo on April 8. “Nothing could’ve prepared me for this feeling — this love overflows!” We can’t wait to see how she keeps growing and evolving as a mama! Keep up the great work, Malika.