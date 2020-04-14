Too cute! Maren Morris shared a precious video of husband Ryan Hurd singing The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club” to their newborn son, Hayes, on April 14. The newly minted parents welcomed their first child together on March 23 and have been fully enjoying the quiet first few weeks of his life. Of course, music is going to be a big part of the precious boy’s upbringing.

“Doing totally fine over here. Totally fine,” Maren, 30, captioned the silly video on her Instagram Story that showed Ryan, 33, belting out the classic melody while using Hayes’ foot as a microphone. “Sergeant Pepper’s lonely, Sergeant Pepper’s lonely, Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the musician sang.

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

The couple, who got married in 2018, seem over the moon about their new addition. Ryan gushed over his gorgeous wife and their family of three for her birthday on April 10. “30 looks beautiful on you, MM,” the “To a T” artist penned on Instagram along with a sweet photo that showed a makeup-free Maren cuddling with their newborn. “Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3-week-old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours!”

Courtesy of Ryan Hurd Instagram

Maren opened up about her birth story and confessed that it was definitely more than she bargained for. “30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section … Not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the starlet wrote on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

She noted that the hospital was “eerily quiet,” and gave a strong round of applause for the healthcare workers. “The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses [and] healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes [and] me during our stay cannot be measured in this post,” she continued. “They risked their health every day to make sure ours was OK. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that.”

We can’t wait to watch Hayes grow!