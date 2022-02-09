Quarterback Matthew Stafford is married to super strong mom of four Kelly Stafford (née Hall)! While her husband is an all-star player for the Los Angeles Rams, she has worked as a registered nurse and a soccer coach while juggling her full-time mom duties.

The couple share four daughters — Tyler, Chandler, Sawyer and Hunter — which means Kelly has her hands full around the clock while Matthew is excelling on the field.

The pair met while attending the University of Georgia, where Kelly was a cheerleader and Matthew played for the Bulldogs. After they graduated, the two continued their romance and got engaged in 2014. They later married in April 2015, prior to welcoming their four children together in the years afterward.

Five months after they wed, Kelly announced she had become an R.N. by uploading a snap of her results from the NCLEX exam. But becoming a nurse and a mom didn’t stop her from exploring other jobs. Kelly uploaded a video to her Instagram feed of her coaching a soccer team of young toddlers.

“What a season for my shooting stars!” the University of Georgia graduate captioned the post in October 2021. “We definitely improved from picking flowers to actually kicking the ball. Proud of my team.”

Courtesy of Kelly Stafford/Instagram

While the blonde beauty enjoys fitness, Kelly experienced an unfortunate health issue in 2019, which is when she revealed she was previously diagnosed with a brain tumor that needed surgery.

“This is a picture of Matthew and I the day we found out,” Kelly captioned a selfie via Instagram in April 2019. “Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy and off balance … Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult.”

In the rest of her lengthy caption, Kelly explained how she discovered the severity of her condition.

“The beginning of [January] was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo,” she recalled. “It kept happening and then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vital and bloodwork, all were fine.”

Kelly continued, “Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out. A few days later, we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medial term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma. All I heard was ‘brain tumor’ and that they had to do surgery to take it out.”

After learning about the tumor, Kelly admitted how fearful she was of undergoing the invasive surgery.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery,” she added to her caption. “I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.”

Despite the frightening experienced, the “Morning After” podcast host managed to recover over time, mentioning how “grateful” she was for “having been through this” in a separate Instagram post.

“It was tough as hell on me and everyone around me, but I know it has changed us and changed us for the better,” Kelly wrote via Instagram in October 2019.

Two years later, she was able to return to physical exercise, featuring her boxing workouts on her Instagram feed from time to time in 2022.