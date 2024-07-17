Matty Healy‘s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel is already thinking about family plans with The 1975 singer, less than a month after announcing their engagement.

“I love being in love,” Gabbriette, 26, gushed to British Vogue after getting off the phone with Matty, 35.

She continued, “When I thought that I was in love before it was just me being a person of service to somebody else.”

The model revealed the couple are planning to move into a new home in the Hollywood Hills that features a large kitchen, as she loves to cook. One day, Gabbriette hopes she and Matty will enjoy the place with their children.

“When I have kids, it’s going to be dinner every night – no phones – to celebrate the smaller things and recognize people’s happiness,” Gabbriette shared.

When the publication asked the Laguna Beach, California, native about her advice for others looking for love, she seemed to hint at how she and Matty met.

“Answer all your DMs and listen to your closest friends,” Gabbriette confided, adding, “When they like somebody, you should listen to them.”

The Marc Jacobs handbag campaign star announced she and Matty were engaged via her Instagram Stories on June 11. It came one year after the “Somebody Else” singer split from Taylor Swift.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” Gabbriette captioned a photo that showed her flaunting a ring that features a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds. In addition to referencing Matty’s band in the caption, she also tagged his Instagram page and he reshared the photo on his own profile. Gabbriette announced the engagement while attending pal Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn, New York.

Courtesy of Gabbriette Bechtel/Instagram

Matty’s mom, British TV personality Denise Welch, confirmed the couple were engaged the following day.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” Denise told her copanelists on the UK talk show Loose Women on June 12.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled,” the actress added with joy.

Three months after splitting from Taylor, 34, Matty was spotted packing on PDA with Gabbriette in September 2023. Six months later, she already was close with his family.

The couple were photographed together in February, attending Denise’s play The Gap in Manchester, England. They coordinated in black outfits and Matty appeared clean-shaven with a sleek new hairstyle.

While Taylor and Matty were friends and collaborators for years, they tried their hand at a brief romance between April and June 2023.

Getty Images

After announcing her new album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys, many expected the “Karma” singer would be writing plenty of breakup songs about her ex-boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. When it dropped on April 19, it turned out a number of the tunes seemed to be about Matty.

Taylor and Matty’s relationship “was so much more intense than anyone realized,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on May 2. “Forget Joe. Matty is the man who really broke Taylor’s heart.”

“After all she put up with for him, Matty cruelly ghosted her. And left her devastated when she should have been basking in the success of the Eras ​tour,” the insider shared. “All the drama over their split really tarnished last summer for her.”