Matty Healy on Getting Over a 'Special Love' After Taylor Split

Matty Healy told an audience about a “special love” that he needed to “get over” during a concert four months after his June 2023 split from Taylor Swift in a newly resurfaced video, circulating amid the release of her double album anthology, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 1975 frontman was introducing the band’s 2016 hit “Somebody Else” ​during an October concert when he explained “You don’t really get what our love was like. That was special love – that was a special thing.”

Matty, 35, then seemed to speak about himself, saying, “Don’t be stupid, get over it.” The “About You” singer and Taylor, 34, called off their ​on-again, off-again romance before the singer moved on with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The video was taken at a St. Louis, Missouri, concert and shared by 1975 Super Fan and TikTok user Missy Rayls at the time.

When she originally posted the video, Missy wrote, “‘Somebody Else’ in St. Louis was chaos with them making each other laugh.” Now the video has resurfaced on X as listeners decode TTPD lyrics seemingly about Matty, with one poster writing, “Well this hurts to watch now.” Another asked, “IS THIS ABOUT TAYLOR” with a crying face emoji, as a fellow fan responded, “Yes it is.”

Taylor and Matty were originally linked in 2014, and reportedly had an on and off romance for years in between her splits from Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Joe Alwyn.

The two were most recently linked in May 2023, when they were photographed holding hands in New York City, one month after it was revealed the “Karma’ singer had split from Joe, 33, after a six-year relationship.

Matty attended Taylor’s Eras concert tour stops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that same month, hanging out with the Grammy winner’s dad, Scott Swift, in the VIP section at the latter location.

The former couple’s romance was over quickly, as they split in June after a month of dating.

In a 2016 interview with Q magazine, Matty recalled having a “flirtation” with the “Cardigan” songstress but noted that he didn’t want to be labelled as her boyfriend.

“If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinizing, emasculating thing.”

Taylor surprised fans after she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 and it turned out to have songs hinting at her relationship with Matty, in addition to her breakup with Joe. When she announced the new album at the Grammy Awards on February 4, Taylor told viewers the project was a “secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.”

The Pennsylvania native’s fans believe the song “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” is about Matty, as she sang about believing she could change a man who others didn’t think was worthy of her love. At the end she realized, “maybe [she] can’t” fix him.

The “Oh Caroline” singer is also believed to the subject of “The Tortured Poets Department,” as Taylor’s lyric about someone who “smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate” seemed to point towards Matty, who has been open about smoking marijuana and “Chocolate” is a 2013 song by The 1975.

Other tracks on TTPD that hinted at Taylor’s romances with Matty include “Fortnight,” “Down Bad,” “But Daddy I Love Him” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”