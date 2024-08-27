Mauricio Umansky didn’t seem too broken up about the recent cancellation of his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills.

On August 17, the 54-year-old was spotted on a carefree Mexican getaway with his new love, 33-year-old model Nikita Kahn.

While holed up at the posh One&Only resort near Puerto Vallerta, the real estate mogul, worth a reported $100 million, and the Ukrainian-American beauty held hands during a surf-side walk and frolicked in the water.

“Mauricio is head over heels with Nikita, he’s not dating anyone else and seeing her every chance he gets,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He didn’t want to make a show of things, but he’s glad things are out in the open now.”

The pair were first spotted mid-kiss at Greece’s Mykonos Airport in July.

“Even before the trip to Mykonos they’d been seeing each other a while, like two or three months,” says the insider. “But that trip was magical and took them to a whole new level.”

Meanwhile, his ex, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 55, is stewing, says the insider. The two split after 27 years of marriage and three kids in 2023.

“She’s trying to see the bigger picture,” adds the source. “But it stings.”