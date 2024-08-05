Kyle Richards ‘Felt Humiliated’ After Mauricio Umansky’s PDA

Just two days after photos surfaced of her estranged hubby Mauricio Umansky getting hot and heavy with a stunning gal over 20 years her junior, a humiliated Kyle Richards scrubbed the deadbeat dude from her social media and ran into the arms of her rumored lover, Morgan Wade, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Kyle, 55 — the last original member of the hit reality TV series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with her 27-year marriage to realtor Mauricio, 54, with the couple splitting a year ago but never filing for divorce.

A close friend tells Life & Style that Mauricio still hoped until recently to reconcile with Kyle — until he was snapped making out with stunning actress Nikita Kahn during a Greek island getaway!

Kyle lost no time kicking him to the curb — after seeing the Mykonos pictures, she dropped her “wife” status from her Instagram profile and flew to Minnesota to meet up with country singer Morgan, 29, at her concert.

“Kyle said she felt humiliated,” the source says. “She believed Mauricio was gallivanting in public with this young chippie to show her what she’s missing — but this was the end of their marriage right there!”

A friend of the estranged couple insists turnabout is fair play after Kyle uploaded sexy photos of her cuddling with Morgan.

“It’s really grinding Mauricio’s gears, seeing Kyle play this are-they-or-aren’t-they lovers guessing game with Morgan to draw attention to herself.”

“Meanwhile, the fact is that Mauricio had really hoped their marriage would fall back into place, but he figured he was a sucker letting grass grow under his feet while Kyle took her time making up her damned mind!

“Now, he has forced her hand — and he doesn’t feel bad about it one bit!”