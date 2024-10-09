Mila Kunis revealed that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, says that she is always expecting the worst when it comes to their kids in a rare interview about their family.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Goodrich premiere on Tuesday, October 8, Mila, 41, and costar Michael Keaton were asked what the most challenging part of parenthood is. After Michael, 73, admitted he worries more as a grandparent than as a parent, Mila responded, “It’s humanly impossible for me to worry more. If that’s the case, I will self-combust.”

“I worry about my children all the time,” she told her costar. Mila then shared that Ashton, 46, says that she imagines “the worst of everything at all times.”

She continued, “I, like, account for, like, the escape plan all the time.”

Ashton and Mila – who first met while starring on That ’70s Show and tied the knot years later in 2015 – share kids Wyatt Isabelle, 10, and son Dimitri Portwood, 7. Despite both parents being in the spotlight, Ashton and Mila have chosen to maintain privacy for their kids.

However, they have made rare comments about their home life in the past. While appearing on the September 5 episode of the “Throwbacks” podcast, Ashton explained that his and Mila’s different parenting styles “balance each other.”

“My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ Like, yesterday we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs,’” he told hosts Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara. “[With] my daughter I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can’t put it back in.”

Ashton then shared that he “noticed” Mila often takes the opposite approach. “She’s very strict on our daughter and, like, a gushball with our son,” the Your Place or Mine actor explained.

He went on to acknowledge that certain factors in his own upbringing may have led him to parent Wyatt differently than Dimitri.

“There’s probably, like, a ton of, maybe in some sense, toxic masculinity that I had in my life that treats my son different than my daughter in that way,” Ashton said, adding that he loves being a girl dad.

He elaborated, “I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life. And Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

Ashton then admitted that his relationship with Wyatt has its own set of complications, noting “the relationship dynamics with daughters are difficult.”

“Like the friendship stuff is a whole other level with them, especially with my daughter,” he continued. “If she’s, like, out with her friends in some way and isn’t in sync with her friends it’s a real thing. My son’s kind of like me, ‘OK, let’s go throw the football,’ but the relationship stuff is challenging.”