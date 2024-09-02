Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'Out the Other Side' of 'Nightmare' EXCL

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have had their challenges since tying the knot almost ten years ago, but they’re happier than ever now and planning to renew their vows as a celebration, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“As everyone knows the whole situation with Danny Masterson and getting put on blast for supporting their friend caused them a lot of stress and embarrassment so this change of pace couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Ashton, 46, and wife Mila, 41, made headlines in September 2023 when they both wrote letters to the judge presiding over their friend and former That ’70s Show costar Danny Masterson’s rape case, Charlaine F. Olmedo, with Ashton saying he “hope that [his] testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing,” and declaring Masterson, 48, who was convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home, is not “an ongoing harm to society.”

Mila mirrored her husband’s sentiment, telling the judge she “could sense [Masterson’s] innate goodness and genuine nature.”

Immediately, the public, disgusted with Masterson’s behavior and the letters, began demanding the couple retract their support.

The celebrity couple released a video shortly afterward, in which they solemnly apologized for backing Masterson and vowed to “support victims … going forward.”

With the controversy clearing, the source says the couple is committed to focusing on their relationship and maintaining their support for one another as the rough patch has actually brought them closer together!

“That whole nightmare would have torn a lot of couples apart,” the insider says, “but luckily Mila and Ashton managed to weather the storm together.”

“Now that they’re out the other side, they’re closer than they ever were. They really have this us-against-the-world type vibe.”

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The couple, who eloped in July 2015, nearly 10 years after they ended their run on That ’70s Show, both have upcoming projects in the works.

Ashton’s new movie, The Long Home, is currently in post production and Mila has joined the ensemble cast of the next Knives Out! installment, Wake Up Dead Man, which is now filming.

“They’ve relocated as a family to the U.K. for the summer, while Mila shoots her new movie and they’re having the best time. It’s really been quite the fairytale,” the source tells.

“They can hardly believe that next summer they’ll mark a full decade of marriage, it blows their mind because it’s flown by.”

“They kept things very low key this year, they don’t usually make a fuss over it but they’ve decided next year they want to throw a party at their house to celebrate and do a small vow renewal while they’re at it,” the source dishes.

“They’ll do it at home because they want to guard their privacy and they certainly have enough space; their house is their sanctuary, and they love to entertain there.”

“And the kids will be a part of the ceremony, since they see this as a celebration of their love and commitment to their marriage and their family as a whole.”