Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ 2 Kids Rare Appearance at WNBA Game

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ kids made their public debut after the That ‘70s Show costars raised them out of the spotlight. The pair’s daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, sat with their parents courtside at a WNBA game on May 24 as the Indiana Fever defeated the Los Angeles Sparks.

The family of four had a blast as they were photographed smiling throughout the game, especially when WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark greeted them before they snapped a photo together. Mila, 40, and Wyatt had a semi-matching moment as they both ​wore oversized crewneck sweaters. Ashton, 46, donned a button-up shirt, wool jacket and a basketball cap. Dimitri is seemingly the sports fan of the brood as he rocked an Iowa Turkey’s hoodie.

Mila and Ashton welcomed Wyatt in October 2014, less than one year after they privately tied the knot.

“Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy,” the Just Married actor wrote on his website at the time.

Dimitri joined the family more than two years later in November 2016. Much like his older sister’s birth, his identity remained private as Mila and Ashton haven’t posted photos of them online or brought them to public events.

Getty

“But we don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice,” the family patriarch said during an October 2017 appearance on the “Thrive Global Podcast.” “My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that.”

That said, the A-listers have given fans a glimpse inside their family life which is filled with thrill-seeking adventures. Mila and Ashton took their little ones on a road trip that spanned over one week while they were on their summer break from school in 2022.

“We just went cruising in a van to the national parks around the country. Just hanging out with our kids 24/7 and it was phenomenal,” Ashton told People at the time. “I have the best time with my kids. If I never had to send them back that would be my preference.”

That November, the No Strings Attached actor inspired his kids to run a marathon after he completed one in New York City.

While Ashton and Mila seem to be the coolest parents, they have faced heat from fans after the Black Swan actress revealed that they didn’t bathe their kids daily.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila said during a 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” the Bad Moms actress continued. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”