Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Love Packing on the PDA! See Their Cutest Couple Photos Over the Years

So in love … and it shows! Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, have been going strong since their first date in 2013.

“Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor recalled of the pair’s meet-cute during a 2019 interview with Vogue. “After we met, I knew she was The One.”

Come August 2017, Miles and Keleigh, got engaged! While on safari in South Africa, the Spectacular Now star led Keleigh to a tree with a rose and a note attached to it. The note read: “May 11th, 2013 – August 20th, 2017.”

On bended knee, Miles said, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend,” he told People in an interview in October of that year. Keleigh chimed in saying the proposal was “perfect.”

On September 1, 2019, the lovebirds tied the knot during a gorgeous ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. Nowadays, Miles and Keleigh are living their best lives as husband and wife — including during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great. I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great,” Miles told Men’s Health in December 2020.

“Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful,” the Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native added. “You just know that person is always going to be there.”

Although quarantine kept Miles and Keleigh out of the spotlight, that changed drastically when Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters in May 2022. Miles’ character in the film, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, became a heartthrob overnight, namely on TikTok where fans would make “thirst traps” of him.

Thankfully, Kaleigh was A-OK with the internet fawning over her husband! “We’re all team Rooster here, thirst on,” she hilariously captioned her own compilation of Miles.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Miles and Keleigh Teller’s cutest couple photos over the years.