Wake up the members of her nation! iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove has grown up since her breakout role in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh. From playing her character Megan Parker as a child to portraying teen and adult Carly Shay in her original sitcom and the 2021 reboot, the Los Angeles native has truly blossomed throughout her career. While Miranda is busy promoting and filming the Paramount+ reboot series, she has occasionally taken some time off to soak up the sun wearing a stunning bikini or bathing suit!

“Road to Hana,” Miranda captioned an Instagram carousel post in August 2022, which included moments from her tropical vacation. The first shot featured the School of Rock actress wearing a black two-piece with a pal, where her rock-hard abs were on full display.

That week, the “About You Know” singer shared multiple pictures from her getaway via Instagram, including one of her going snorkeling and a selfie of her relaxing on a beach chair with her friend, wearing a lei around her neck and a black-and-white snakeskin-print swimsuit.

Although she exudes confidence in front of her fans, Miranda has previously opened up about struggling with body image while growing up in the spotlight.

“I definitely had moments when I didn’t want to go to a pool party because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll have to wear a bathing suit,’” she told People in May 2016. “Just the whole, like, thing of going somewhere and having your body be on display. It’s scary. I was so shy.”

Nevertheless, the Despicable Me voice actress eventually reached a point where she embraced a healthier self-perception, noting that she “would definitely tell [her younger self] to just enjoy everything and relax.”

“I’m at a place where I’m like really comfortable in my own skin,” Miranda added at the time. “I don’t worry anywhere near as much as I used to. When I was younger, I would just stress about everything, and I wanted everything to go well so badly that I didn’t really enjoy the moment enough.”

When it comes to her diet and fitness regimen, the executive producer also noted that she “would drive 40 miles to get a good salad,” but she doesn’t “ever go to the gym.”

“I just hike a lot,” she said. “My best friend and I walk near my house every night.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Miranda’s best bikini moments!