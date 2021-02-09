If you’re a millennial, it’s safe to say you’ve seen an episode of iCarly. OK … it’s safe to say you’ve seen every episode of iCarly! The hit Nickelodeon sitcom, which aired from 2007 to 2012, was one of the network’s most popular shows at the time. In fact, iCarly is still a big hit.

As of February 2021, the first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix. For those who need a little refresher, iCarly follows the lives of best friends Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). The dynamic trio lives in Seattle and runs their own successful webcast. Jerry Trainor, who played Carly’s older brother Spencer Shay, also starred on the series.

Netflix’s decision to onboard iCarly couldn’t have come at a better time. After all, in December 2020, Paramount Plus announced a revival of the show starring Miranda, Jerry and Nathan. Unfortunately, Jennette doesn’t appear to be involved.

On January 27, Miranda snapped a selfie with Jerry and Nathan on set and naturally, fans couldn’t contain their excitement! “OMG! Yes. iCarly is back!” one user commented. “I’ve pretty much been waiting for this since iCarly stopped airing,” added another.

While Miranda went on to have a successful career in Hollywood, she’s always been grateful for iCarly and its fanbase. “iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers,” the School of Rock alum previously told J-14.

“My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy,” Miranda added. “The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.”

The iCarly revival doesn’t have a release date just yet — but it’s slated to premiere sometime in 2021.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where the cast of iCarly is today.