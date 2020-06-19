Nostalgia Alert! Find Out Which Former Disney Stars Are Single or Taken

If you’re a millennial, there’s a solid chance your first childhood crush was an actor on Disney Channel. Whether it was Zac Efron from High School Musical, Clayton Snyder from Lizzie McGuire, Raven-Symoné from That’s So Raven, Selena Gomez from Wizards of Waverly Place or one of the countless others, the popular network jumpstarted the careers of so many Hollywood talents we all still know and love. With that, we decided to uncover which former Disney Channel stars are single or taken today!

On June 18, Raven announced she and girlfriend Miranda Maday got married in a surprise backyard ceremony. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the retired View host gushed. “I love you, Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Of course, because Disney Channel alums stick together, so many familiar faces flooded Raven’s post with love, support and well-wishes. “CONGRATULATIONS,” Raven’s Cheetah Girls costar Adrienne Bailon commented, along with three sparkle emojis. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy and laughter,” Kiely Williams, who also appeared in The Cheetah Girls, added.

“Congrats, Raven!!! That’s amazing! I’m really happy for you!” echoed Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens on Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003.

Raven isn’t the only former Disney kid who found love in 2020. Demi Lovato, who starred in Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2 and Sonny With a Chance, began dating boyfriend Max Ehrich in March.“They get along so well,” a source previously told In Touch, adding Demi and Max decided to quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the insider said. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

How sweet! Here’s hoping we can one day add Demi to the list of married former Disney Channel stars. In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see who is single and who is taken today.