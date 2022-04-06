Who Has Miranda Cosgrove Dated? The ‘iCarly’ Star Has Been Linked to Nickelodeon’s Biggest Names

Keeping things under wraps! When it comes to her dating life, Miranda Cosgrove isn’t one to share details — but the actress has been romantically linked to a few famous faces in the past.

Although none of her past relationships have been confirmed, fans have leaned into rumors that the iCarly star dated fellow Nickelodeon actors throughout her time in the spotlight. For example, Nat Wolff is known for his starring role on the Naked Brothers Band, but he and Miranda also got close amid their fame on the children’s network.

In 2008, the duo started posing together on red carpets, but in 2010 speculation around their relationship started to ramp up after they were spotted attending a concert together. In July of that same year, Miranda told TigerBeat that despite rumors, she and Nat were “only friends.”

Other than the musician, the Despicable Me actress’ rumored romances include James Maslow, Max Ehrich and Noah Centineo. But did she actually date any of them? When it comes to answering that question, Miranda has stayed mum. However, she did dish about a former boyfriend during an interview with Seventeen from 2011.

“I’ve only had one serious boyfriend, but we dated for three years,” she shared at the time. “We broke up not that long ago. He’s the one guy I really, really liked. People say they have that one person they never forget — I feel like that. Even though we don’t talk too much anymore, he’ll be the one who got away.”

Miranda didn’t reveal his name but told the magazine that they had met through work.

“I had no idea what [heartbreak] was like,” she explained. “And now that I’ve been through it, I totally understand. It was really hard.”

Despite the split, Miranda did step back onto the dating scene following that particular breakup.

“I meet really nice people all the time, but I’m not completely over my ex,” Miranda told Seventeen. “Right now, I feel a little funny going out with people.”

Thanks to her stint on Nickelodeon, Miranda is a pretty well-known face in Hollywood, but she’s managed to keep her personal life out of the public eye. That being said, while appearing on the “Good For You” podcast in August 2020, the Paramount+ actress revealed that she was on dating apps. But, she’s yet to share any of her possible suitors publicly.

