Miranda Lambert Is ‘Flirtatious’ After Brendan McLoughlin Video

Miranda Lambert is committed to making her marriage work despite hubby Brendan McLoughlin embarrassing her with his flirting, but she’s giving him a taste of his own medicine by getting flirty with major hunks. An insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “She has a lot of people showing her attention, all the guys in the band, the roadies, even her restaurant clientele love her, and she’s giving it back a little bit.”

The source admits that the “Bluebird” singer, 40, “can be a huge flirt,” but she “was previously being more conservative” out of respect for Brendan, 32.

“Now, she’s gushing over hot guys, telling them how great their abs look, being touchy feely. She’s not looking to cheat but showing a more flirtatious side to her nature,” the insider dishes.

How does the retired police officer feel about his wife getting innocently frisky with other men? According to Life & Style’s insider, “Brendan doesn’t like it but only has himself to blame. When all is said and done, she doesn’t want to break up with him, but she’s put him on notice he can’t do it again if he wants to stick around.”

In June, Brendan was spotted dancing with women at a too close for comfort distance at Miranda’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. Days After the videos swirled on TikTok, the mystery woman anonymously told In Touch their encounter was innocent.

After Brendan gave the lady and her friends, who were on a bachelorette trip, a free shot, they “were let into the roped-off section where he was.”

“I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind,” she told the outlet at the time.

The woman later added, “It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

Neither Miranda nor Brendan have publicly addressed the videos.

That said, the pair seemingly worked through the headline-making evening because by July, Brendan was featured on her Instagram page.

The couple visited Miranda’s roots in Texas and attended a professional soccer game at the Q2 stadium while cheering on team Austin FC.

On June 28, Miranda released her hit single “Dammit Randy” and later revealed that Brendan not only co-wrote the tune, but is also getting paid in royalties.

“‘Dammit Randy’ I wrote with Jon Randall and my husband Brendan,” she said via Instagram on July 12. “He got a cut on the record, so he will not shut up about it, which is very funny.”

Days later a source told In Touch that Brendan “could pocket $200,000” if the song made it to No. 1 on the music charts.

“Brendan’s had ideas for songs before, but Miranda finally invited him in as a full songwriting partner,” the source told the outlet on July 16, later adding, “Brendan’s too young to retire and just live off Miranda’s bucks. He wants a career, too!”