Gymnast MyKayla Skinner and husband Jonas Harmer's cutest photos over the years.

The pair took their romance public in November 2017, and two years later, Jonas popped the question on a rooftop in Salt Lake City, Utah. They wasted no time walking down the aisle and wed just one month later on November 14, 2019, at the Gilbert Arizona Temple. While they don’t have children yet, MyKayla and Jonas are proud parents to their adorable Blue Bengal cat, Melo.

It’s no secret the athlete has an extremely close bond with her husband. After competing during the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, where she won a silver medal, MyKayla opted to jet off to Universal Studios with the sales manager instead of continuing on a press tour with Team USA.

“The rest of the team is doing media in New York, but MyKayla chose to come straight home to go on vacation with me,” Jonas wrote via Instagram. “For now, I am excited to finally enjoy some alone time with my wife … Gymnastics has had its fair share for long enough now. I love you, MyKayla!”

Needless to say, Jonas is one proud hubby. He praised his wife’s “resilience” after she won her first Olympic medal following two long years of training when the Games were delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Brigham Young University grad gushed that she is “living proof that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.”

“The world has no idea all that this girl has been through … I have been so blessed to watch and be taught by her this whole time,” he wrote via Instagram. “The medal wasn’t won tonight but was won every morning when she got up and went to practice — even though all parts of her body hurt. It was won every moment she didn’t give up despite injuries, illness, postponement and every setback in the books. You see the medal but don’t see MyKayla with ice packs on her body every night before bed or tears in her eyes every time something came up and she had to ask, ‘Is this it?’”

He added, “Words can’t describe how much she inspires and motivates me and how proud I am of her.”

