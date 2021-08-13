Fierce ‘fit, girl! Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner took home the silver medal on vault after stepping in to replace Team USA member Simone Biles in the event following her withdrawal due to mental health issues. Throughout the competition, the Arizona native proved she kills it in her performance leotards, Olympics or not.

Originally, MyKayla was scheduled to head home when she was tapped to replace her fellow USA competitor. “I was actually going to get on a plane to go home,” she told reporters after the silver medal win. “I wasn’t expecting any of this to happen. I was like, ‘They’re going to be fine [without me], they’re going to be good.’ And then, Simone was down on the floor after team finals and had told Cecile, like, ‘You need to text MyKayla to make sure she doesn’t go home in case she needs to step in.'”

The University of Utah student also noted that it was an adjustment to come to terms with the fact that her peer would be sitting out of the competition. “It’s so weird, because I’m not used to seeing her in the stands, you know?” MyKayla added. “So, it was seriously cool to see her love and support and her cheering us on. And I knew she was going to be the loudest one in there tonight because she’s like, ‘I want you to make podium. I want you to medal.'”

As for how she pushed herself to the silver medal, even she isn’t sure. “I just don’t even know how I’ve been able to, you know, push through this and do what I’ve been able to do and just to be able to handle all the pressure and be able to go out there and compete and just do this for Simone,” MyKayla told reporters at the time.

Despite her incredible win, the Olympian revealed in June that she would be retiring from collegiate gymnastics. “The Olympics this summer will mark my last gymnastics competition before I officially retire,” MyKayla revealed in a statement. “I will miss being a part of Utah Gymnastics and competing in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. I have nothing but good things to say about Utah Gymnastics, from the organization, the athletes, the fans, to Coach Tom and the staff. I will return to finish my degree and graduate at the U and will forever be a Red Rock. It is no secret we have the best fan base in the nation, and I am happy to now transition into being a part of it.”

