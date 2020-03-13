Meeting of the minds! Former One Direction member Niall Horan told James Corden about the first time he met Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, during his latest appearance on Carpool Karaoke — and needless to say, we’re totally dying at the adorable interaction between the boybander and Kanye West‘s daughter.

It all started when the Late Late Show host pulled out a piece of obscure 1D memorabilia in the form of branded toothpaste. “I went to an Ariana Grande gig at The Forum one night,” the 26-year-old explained on March 12. “And we’re backstage in the green room and Kim Kardashian pops in to see Ariana and she was with her little girl, North. How Kim described me to North was, ‘This is Niall. He’s the guy who sings from your toothbrush.'”

LOL! We’re pretty glad to learn that not only does Northie, 6, like a good One Direction hit, she brushes her teeth to their discography on the reg. To be honest, it’s no surprise to see the tiny tot having such a great response to music. She recently joined forces with child rapper That Girl Lay Lay for a TikTok video where they rocked out to the 11-year-old’s track “Mama.”

Plus, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that Nori and her BFF cousin Penelope Disick really want to pursue a musical duo project, which we’re all about. “North and Penelope want to start a band together,” the source gushed in June 2019. “They’re always singing and performing for their parents.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian

It makes sense these Kar-Jenner kids want to skyrocket to stardom together — they’re best pals despite their differences. “North is a lot girlier than Penelope who likes to be outside more than in the glam chair like North, but they’re a good balance for each other,” the source gushed about the girls. “They go to school together, but they won’t be able to be in the same class — just like twins aren’t allowed in the same class!”

Maybe one day in the near future, we’ll see these two music mavens opening up for Niall on tour. You never know!