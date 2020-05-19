Though some Bachelor Nation stars are showing Hannah Brown support amid her N-word backlash, Nick Viall isn’t one of them. The former Bachelorette contestant, 39, revealed he’s not here for Hannah’s apology.

“Quite frankly, her going on Instagram Live — whether she was inebriated or not — and using that word in any context whatsoever is not being a role model,” Nick divulged during a preview for an upcoming episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “Certainly not a good one. And she has to be held to a high standard. We all do. And it is very disappointing to see. Honestly, her initial response was disappointing.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nick also explained that the situation should have never happened in the first place because Hannah, 25, has openly talked about wanting to be a role model for others, adding that she has a “massive platform.”

While everyone makes mistakes and Nick believes Hannah didn’t mean any harm or disrespect by using the N-word while singing DaBaby‘s “Rockstar,” he’s not taking her apology too seriously.

“Frankly, that’s a really, really terrible apology and really insincere and it comes across as, again, ignorant to what she’s speaking on,” he added.

Hannah first addressed using the racial slur after reading comments during an Instagram Live on May 17. “I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … Maybe it was Patrick. Um, anyway,” she said, laughing and referring to her brother.

She later brought up the incident again making it clear to her fans that she’d “never used that word.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum then shared a lengthy apology on her Instagram Story. “I owe you all a major apology,” she wrote at the time. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Since then, Hannah has been feeling “really embarrassed and ashamed,” a source told Us Weekly. “She understands that she was completely in the wrong and also understands why people are upset with her.”