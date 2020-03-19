Love is in the air! Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 19, to share a sweet video slow dancing with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and it’s giving us all the feels.

“Stormy weather dances,” she captioned the first clip. Nikki and Artem never get rusty when it comes to dancing. However, now that she’s pregnant, there are some moves she can’t do the same as before. “And then I realized no more dipping LOL … My tummy,” she explained.

Obviously, Artem is so passionate about dancing, which is why he hopes to have a daughter. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, said he’d feel “more comfortable” raising a daughter during the March 18 episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” adding “I’ve danced all my life with girls.” We love that!

“I’ve spent probably more time having conversations with a girl than with a guy because I’ve danced for a very long time,” the father-to-be continued. “It always required a girl. I know how to take care of that and how to be with a girl.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Artem even has activities planned out if he ends up having a daughter. “I can take her to dance classes,” he said. “I would do my partner’s hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It might sound crazy, but that’s to me the most relatable.”

While he would still be excited to have a boy, he admitted he doesn’t know what to expect. “Even when I’m with my guy friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show,” the Russian heartthrob said. “We don’t hang out watching football. Would I be more nervous having a boy? 100 percent.”

Soon enough, Nikki and Artem will find out what they’re having. The parents-to-be are planning to have a gender reveal party with Brie Bella and her husband, Bryan Danielson, who are expecting their second child together. “Daniel and Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal, too,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.” How exciting!