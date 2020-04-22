Nikki Bella Flirts With Fiance Artem While He Makes Homemade Ravioli: ‘Why Are You So Cute?’

It’s been over a year since Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev started dating, and the couple is still in the honeymoon stage! The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story to gush over her fiancé while he was making her pasta.

“Look at him. Making those Russian raviolis … Over here pregnant and hungry,” she said before she got closer and flirted with him. “Hey, why are you so cute?”

After the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, finished cooking, Nikki shared a short clip of herself eating. “[I] swear, at the end of this pregnancy, I’m going to weigh more than [Artem],” she captioned the video.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Luckily, the mom-to-be doesn’t mind gaining weight. “So, still have some abs but my bump is getting bigger. How cute!” the Total Bellas star shared on an Instagram Story in January. “It’s, like, right here at the bottom. I love it. I found out my placenta is, like, right at the top, right at the front — not on the back. But, um, yeah, it’s so crazy to watch it grow and the scale, which I’m getting used to. But, I’m embracing it. I love it because my baby is in there.”

In March, she revealed her growing belly appeared to look different depending on the time of day. “It’s crazy because a day after workouts, abs really pop out in the morning,” she captioned a topless selfie at the time. “But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can’t believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously, [my] boobs have gotten huge.”

Adjusting to these changes hasn’t been easy for the brunette beauty, but her sister, Brie Bella, helped by reassuring her.

“You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me,” Nikki exclusively told Life & Style. “So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough.”

We think Nikki is doing great!