Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

When it comes to her pregnancy body, Nikki Bella is embracing all the changes! She shared a topless selfie on Wednesday, March 4, in which she’s flaunting her growing baby bump and gets real about her growing breasts in the caption.

“It’s crazy because a day after workouts, abs really pop out in the morning,” she wrote on the photo. “But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can’t believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously, [my] boobs have gotten huge.”

In another snap, the brunette beauty, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev,gave fans an update about how far along she is in the pregnancy. “There is my love! 18 weeks pregnant tomorrow!” she captioned it.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Nikki, who announced her pregnancy along with sister Brie Bella, has also accepted that it’s OK to gain weight during the process. “It’s, like, right here at the bottom,” the Total Bellas star said about her tummy in an Insta Story she shared in January. “I love it. I found out my placenta is, like, right at the top, right at the front — not on the back. But, um, yeah, it’s so crazy to watch it grow and the scale, which I’m getting used to. But, I’m embracing it. I love it because my baby is in there.”

While the experience of becoming a first-time mom can be scary, fortunately, Nikki can depend on Brie, who is expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan).

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” an insider exclusively shared with Life & Style in February. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

In addition to having the support of her twin, Nikki can also count on her future baby daddy. So far, Artem makes sure Nikki feels at ease and eats right. Hubby goals!