Food for the win! Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 2, to poke fun at her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, who cooked her a yummy meal.

“Look what I come home to! I love that Artem always makes me homemade dinner,” the 36-year-old said, before giving fans an update on her growing baby bump. “What we’ve realized is that our baby grows on Sundays, so when I wake up on Mondays, our baby grows a lot in this amazing bump that I love to feed bread to.” Artem, 37, then chimed in and joked that he’s “just feeding the baby,” not her. LOL.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Naturally, Nikki decided to playfully call out her future husband and baby daddy. “No, he feeds me too much,” the mom-to-be said. “You’re lucky I love your face.”

It’s a good thing Nikki is embracing everything about being pregnant with baby No. 1, including gaining weight. “It’s, like, right here at the bottom,” the brunette beauty said about her baby bump on an Instagram Story posted on January 31. “I love it. I found out my placenta is, like, right at the top, right at the front — not on the back. But, um, yeah, it’s so crazy to watch it grow and the scale, which I’m getting used to. But, I’m embracing it. I love it because my baby is in there.”

In addition to lovin’ her pregnancy, Nikki seems to enjoy that she’s embarking on this journey with her twin Brie Bella, who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

The best part is they get to share so many major moments together, like finding out the sex of their babies. “Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. How exciting!