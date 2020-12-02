Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Happy times ahead! Nikki Bella revealed her upcoming wedding plans with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Our goal is to get married in the fall … fall 2021,” the longtime Total Bellas star told sister Brie Bella during a Wednesday, December 2, episode of their hit podcast.

“We’re praying covid is under control, we are mask-free or we figure out a way how to do it,” Nikki, 37, continued, referring to the current coronavirus pandemic. “We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light.”

In the event that Artem, 38, returns for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, Nikki wants to make sure their nuptials are still a priority. “I’m just prepping it will be some time in November or December. I would love November … the end of November. I always wanted a wedding like that — the time of year, the look.”

Beyond preparing for their walk down the aisle, the newly minted parents, who welcomed son Matteo in July, are settling into their new home in Napa Valley, California. “We are officially Napa residents and I have to say, we both have been just in heaven,” the Incomparable coauthor gushed. “We’ve driven around; we’ve done a lot of walking.”

Courtesy of Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

Although Nikki and Artem are in the process of “fully renovating” their space, the lovebirds can agree they made the right decision. “We’re just on cloud nine. You know when you know you made the right move? You just feel it,” the former WWE wrestler mused.

As for decorating their house, the reality TV couple is still figuring some things out. “I mean, we don’t even have plans yet. All we know is we’re gonna, I think, start to get [into it] in two weeks. We have inspo boards on Pinterest!” Nikki laughed.

Ultimately, the soon-to-be husband and wife are just thrilled to be on this journey. “I was like, ‘Artem, this is our first home together; a home that we’re gonna completely get, and we’re coming together for the ideas and we’re making it ours,'” the Total Divas alum shared.

Should season 7 of Total Bellas get the green light, Nikki assured fans will get to see plenty of her family’s time in Napa. How exciting!