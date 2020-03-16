How sweet! Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, to show off her baby bump as fiancé Artem Chigvintsev made her a burger.

“First, Bryan [Danielson] and Artem went and got Brie [Bella] and I our favorite iced teas,” the Total Bellas said, referring to her brother-in-law. “Now that is love.”

Then the 36-year-old shifted the camera toward her beau. “And now, look at him. After my salad, he made me a yummy burger,” she said, adding that “he made it protein style,” which consists of lettuce wraps instead of buns. Nikki can’t eat raw meat, so of course her hubby-to-be made sure the burger was well-done.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The brunette beauty is currently 19 weeks pregnant and she’s glowing. Additionally, her sister is looking just as stunning. The twins have been posting lots of photos together on social media and sharing the same experiences has definitely made their relationship stronger.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Pregnancy isn’t the only thing they’re bonding about. Nikki and Brie are set to release a tell-all book titled Incomparable in May. “In this memoir, we share stories that we never have told before and how we became the heroes of our own stories,” Nikki shared on Instagram. “This book is very deep, honest, funny and loving.”

Meanwhile, Brie gushed about her excitement on releasing the book soon. “Can’t believe it’s already here!!!! @thenikkibella and I wanted to share our story with all of you … How the bumps in the road make us stronger and the parts of us that we feel the weakest mold us into an unstoppable force,” the-soon-to-be mom of two divulged. “We decided to be survivors and the heroes of our own stories. Can’t wait to hear what you think Bella Army!!!”

We’re excited for everything that awaits the Bella sisters!