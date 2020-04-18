Nikki Bella Says Artem Is ‘Spoiling’ Her After Showing Off His ‘Beautiful’ Homemade Apple Pie

She just can’t get enough! Artem Chigvintsev has been honing his baking skills while stuck at home in quarantine, and his pregnant fiancée Nikki Bella couldn’t be happier to reap the benefits. “You guys, guess who made homemade apple pie!” she said in an Instagram video on September 16, holding up the scrumptious looking dessert and yelling “whaaat!”

“Why are you making me fat?” she teased her handsome future hubby before giving him a sweet kiss. “You don’t want to eat apple pie?” he asked. “No, I do. I wanna eat the whole thing,” she quickly promised. “Look how beautiful! Spoiled, I’m very spoiled.” She then rubbed her big baby bump and corrected herself, “we’re very spoiled.” Take a look at the sweet moment and the delicious pie in the video above!