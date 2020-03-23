So thoughtful! Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 22, to give fans a glimpse of how well her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, takes care of her when she’s feeling under the weather.

“Not feeling the greatest today, so this one made me banana bread with chocolate chips from scratch,” the pregnant 36-year-old captioned a photo of her future hubby in the kitchen. “Always making me smile!”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Two hours later, the reality star shared a video in which she was snuggled up with her beau. “Someone’s been taking care of me all day,” she said, shifting the camera toward Artem before she showed off her growing baby bump.

Nikki and Artem started dating in early 2019, and they’ve been going strong since. “I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone like this,” she said in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Total Bellas. “Even when we hold hands or we kiss or we dance, it’s constant fireworks 24/7. Everyone says, ‘You just have this lust thing. It’s not real, it’s gonna wear off, you’re going to get sick of him.’ But I can’t wait to prove them wrong. You only hate it because you know it’s the real deal.”

Clearly, their bond is super tight. In just a year of dating, the lovely couple got engaged and now they’re expecting their first child together. In addition, Nikki is constantly gushing about his cooking or simply about how well he treats her, proving they can’t get enough about each other.

On top of that, they’re super romantic. For Valentine’s Day, the mom-to-be gave Artem a sweet shout-out. “Your patience, love, support, faith and strength have made me fall more in love with you every day,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our relationship isn’t perfect, no ones is, but it’s ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you, my A!” These two are goals.