Savoring those special moments. Nikki Bella gushed over a pre-bedtime snuggle session with her first child, son Matteo, on Instagram on Friday, November 20.

“I don’t know who’s happier, Matteo in his Snoo or me snuggling him before he sleeps,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her 3-month-old, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. In the precious snapshot, the new mama kissed her son on the cheek as she cradled him over her shoulder before placing him into his bassinet.

It’s clear the former wrestler is treasuring these little moments with her baby boy amid her busy schedule. “This is one tired mama,” Nikki reflected on promoting the new season of Total Bellas while being a full-time parent on November 14.

“Aside from a hard week of teething — [it’s] so hard seeing your baby in pain! — I am so grateful for all the media outlets that talked Total Bellas and more,” the WWE alum continued on Instagram at the time. “So, so grateful for everyone that tuned in live and sent us so much love and support.”

After days of helping Matteo through his aching milestone, the San Diego native revealed her reward was spending some quality time with her beloved child. “I think he’s very happy mama is done with her crazy week,” Nikki concluded. “I will say, Matteo and I are attached at the hip! LOL. Now, it’s time to decompress with my love, his cuddles and kisses are what I need right now.”

As for her relationship with her future husband, 38, the E! personality recently revealed the engaged couple plans on attending couples therapy with a trusted “life coach” following Nikki’s struggle with postpartum depression. The longtime reality star previously opened up about the emotional change and admitted it was brought on by her future husband’s demanding Dancing With the Stars schedule, which left her feeling “lonely” and unloved.

“We’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other,” Nikki explained to Us Weekly on November 12. “We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’”