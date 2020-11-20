The sweetest bond. Nikki Bella and her son, Matteo, went on an adventure! “Me and my baby road tripped to NorCal today,” the longtime Total Bellas star captioned a series of photos with her newborn on Thursday, November 19.

In the pictures, Nikki, 36, and her bundle of joy, whom she welcomed in July with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, looked so peaceful while taking in the open road. Of course, the Incomparable coauthor’s loved ones couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming post. “In love,” Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote. “Sooo happy you are here!!!” added Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, along with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

As it happens, the former WWE wrestler isn’t just visiting Northern California. Nikki and her twin recently packed up their bags and moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to Napa Valley. “I moved to Napa Valley. I feel like everyone’s like, ‘Duh, of course, they did,'” Brie explained during an October episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“You know, my sister and I have always loved Napa Valley. We have a [winery] here. We’re always here,” the mother of two, who shares children Birdie and Buddy with husband Bryan Danielson a.k.a. Daniel Bryan, continued. “I’m in love [with] my family, we’re all doing great. We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple. We just felt like we needed to get back to who we were before kids and let’s simplify our life and live more country, and we’re doing it. And so, we did it!”

As for Nikki, she and Artem, 38, will be settling down in wine country just as soon as he wraps up with season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. As it stands, it looks like the Russian native and his partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, have a real shot at the Mirror Ball Trophy. That said, we suspect he can’t wait to join his soon-to-be wife and Matteo.

“Artem and I already have a home there we’re very excited about,” Nikki gushed during the same podcast episode. “Brie and I were talking and I was like, ‘Wow, I want to downsize. I want to live in my dream area with my sister and her family. And I want my money to go somewhere else — making memories around the world with my family.'”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!