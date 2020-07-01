Progress. Nikki Bella revealed her mom, Kathy Laurinaitis, is doing well after undergoing brain surgery on Tuesday, June 30.

“Mama Bella had a very successful surgery!” the Total Bellas star captioned a video shared via Instagram. “Can’t thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can’t wait for my mom to see how loved she is. It’s going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can’t thank you all enough!”

Courtesy of Kathy Laurinaitis/Instagram

“Feeling very blessed and grateful right now,” the parent-to-be continued. “So relieved and happy. Can’t wait to squeeze my Mom! She’ll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she’s getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family’s rock! We all couldn’t have gotten through today without you! Love you!” The update comes just hours after Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella, who are both currently pregnant, revealed their mother was undergoing surgery to remove a mass that was “paralyzing her face.”

Hopefully Kathy can fully recovery before she welcomes her two new grandchildren — especially considering her daughters can be giving birth any day soon. Brie recently revealed her due date is July 27. Meanwhile, Nikki shared a selfie on June 29 divulging her baby is coming in “38 days or less,” which means her son will arrive in late July or early August.

While both sisters have shared their respective pregnancy journeys with fans, only Nikki has revealed the sex of her baby. The former wrestler and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, shared the exciting news with a gender reveal, which aired the season finale of Total Bellas on June 11.

Since then, Nikki has been keen on expressing her excitement over welcoming a son into their lives. “You truly will be his role model and hero,” Nikki wrote to Artem in an Instagram post on Father’s Day. “I can’t wait to watch you both fish from a far, dance, have him wrestle and pin you (he’ll learn that from Mommy LOL) speak Russian, build things, cook together and just be father and son.”

Wishing Kathy a speedy recovery!