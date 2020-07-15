Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

It’s almost time! Nikki Bella‘s due date is approaching and though she’s excited to welcome her baby boy, she’s also nervous.

“I honestly, I was looking at Artem [Chigvintsev] last night in bed. I’m like, ‘Artem, in less than three weeks we are going to be parents.’ Actually at this point it’s like 2 and a half weeks,” Niki, 36, said on “The Bellas Podcast” on July 15. “‘We are going to be parents. Are you ready for this? Because I’m getting scared.'”

The Total Bellas star, who’s expecting baby No. 1 with her fiancé, also revealed her cervix has softened. “All of you moms out there know, that’s when your body is prepping for labor and your baby’s making its way down saying, ‘I’m ready to come out,'” she said. “So he has lowered a lot, which momma’s feeling that. But I was excited to know my cervix was softening.”

As Nikki’s due date approaches, so does her sister Brie Bella‘s. Brie, 36, is expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson, and she’s due to welcome her bundle of joy at the end of July. “You know what’s weird?” the soon-to-be mom of two asked her twin. “My bump app says one week and, I need to look how many days, but just to see the one week and days … I was showing Bryan and I’m like, ‘Well, family of four! Here we are before you know it.'”

Unlike Nikki, Brie doesn’t want to know the sex of her baby just yet. Instead, she plans to find out when she gives birth. However, not knowing has created some suspense — especially because Bryan, 39, is open about wanting baby No. 2 to be a boy.

“Daddy wants a boy just to keep his name going,” Brie told daughter Birdie during an episode of Total Bellas. Bryan revealed that’s not the only reason he wants a son. “Well, not just for that. It would be nice for me ’cause we don’t have any other men,” he said.

We can’t wait for Nikki and Brie’s kids to be born!