Style and swag! Pregnant Nikki Bella revealed she thinks her unborn son will be “very well dressed” — and knowing her love of baby clothes, we think so, too.

“I have purchased way too much already! I am obsessed with solid patterns, not crazy about loud prints,” the WWE alum, 36, gushed to MINI Magazine in July 2020. “I love the solid greys, blues, blacks, even certain greens.” She also revealed she already purchased the upcoming arrival two “cute” pairs of Nike sneakers “so he can be like his mommy.”

The proud mama-to-be revealed how much she’s been enjoying shopping for her son, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, during a set of Instagram Stories videos on June 19. Nikki showed off several onesies and sweater sets, as well as a few cute pairs of sneaks for her baby.

“I’ve been put in time-out, I’m not allowed to shop anymore,” the former wrestler told fans during her baby closet tour. “I think I have a shopping issue but I’m just so obsessed.” We definitely don’t blame her.

The Total Bellas star also revealed she and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, went with a “moon and stars” theme for their firstborn’s nursery space. “I wanted something very soothing and meditative and also day-dreamy,” Nikki told the outlet. “We have a lot of greys and blues throughout the nursery and dark wood. It’s super handsome!”

For the expectant mother, the finishing touches in her son’s room are the most beloved parts of his home base. “I love the artwork I have hanging up and the quotes around his room,” Nikki raved. “I have this big half-moon nightlight I am loving. The wallpaper is stars and even I get lost in them. I just go and sit in his room and it just feels magical.”

Nikki and Artem met during season 25 of DWTS, while the brunette beauty was still dating John Cena. She and the Trainwreck actor split for good in July 2018. Nikki revealed she was dating the Russian dancer in March 2019 after months of speculation.

Artem proposed to Nikki in France in November 2019. The couple revealed their engagement in early January — and by the end of the month, the starlet announced her simultaneous pregnancy with twin sister Brie Bella. The two wrestling stars are due two weeks apart.