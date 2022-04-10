Doing it her way! Nikki Bella reveals one rule for sister Brie Bella as Brie plans Nikki’s bachelorette party ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“I told her no strippers,” the former WWE star, 38, tells Life & Style exclusively at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 orange carpet on Saturday, April 9, when discussing Brie’s ideas for a bash.

“No, I won’t do strippers,” Brie, 38, adds at the event, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, proving that Nikki has nothing to fear for the fiesta.

However, Brie still wants to do something fun for the big event and describes what she’s thinking of.

“I’m not doing, no offense, like her last one that I thought was so boring,” Brie says. “Yes, we were in Paris, but it was boring. … I told her, we’re being in bikinis [sic], we’re drinking a lot of tequila and we’re having fun.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The sisters also discuss Nikki’s preference for a wedding dress style, a process that the future bride mentions she “hasn’t even started” yet.

“She wants her old dress, but I think something new,” Brie says, whereas Nikki explains in further detail what she’s looking for.

“Well, the one that I want, it’s like one of those when you walk down the aisle, it’s long and then you take off this top part and it goes into a tube dress,” Nikki explains.

The Total Divas alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer first met when they were partners on the hit ABC series in 2017 while she was still engaged to her ex-fiancé, John Cena. Nikki and John, 44, split in July 2018 and she moved on with Artem later that year. The lovebirds enjoyed a whirlwind romance and they got engaged in November 2019.

Nikki and Artem announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together just two months after their engagement in January 2020 and they welcomed their son, Matteo, that July. Nikki and Artem pushed their wedding plans back as they adjusted to their new roles as parents and as they navigated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re finally in preparation mode now. She even confirmed that they “set a wedding date,” in an interview with Us Weekly at the 2022 KCAs.

“I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon,” the “Bellas” podcast cohost said on April 9. “Then, Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s the Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.”

When asked where Nikki’s bachelorette party will take place, Brie exclusively reveals to Life & Style she is “thinking more like Tahoe,” which Nikki acknowledges, “It’s the only water I’ll jump in.”

Reporting by Hannah Kahn