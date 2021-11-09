Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev sparked wedding rumors after a November 2021 interview she did with twin sister Brie Bella on the “Click Bait” podcast in which fans were taken aback by one moment in particular.

After host Natasha Parker said in a lead-up to a question that “you two are married,” Nikki and Brie both seemingly nodded in approval. One Bachelor Nation fan account commented in response, “Nikki when Natasha said they’re both married…”

Reps for Nikki and Artem did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment regarding speculation that they had gotten hitched.

However, before the podcast sent fans wondering about their marital status, the pair had said in January 2021 that they planned to get “married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” Given the specific date, it seems that this most likely has remained the date to save for those invited to their nuptials.

Nikki, who revealed the news of their wedding date while popping a bottle of champagne in celebration, got engaged to the Dancing With the Stars pro in November 2019 during a trip to Paris. However, they paused their wedding plans after the WWE babe found out she was pregnant with their son, Matteo, who was born in July 2020.

Nikki also talked about their upcoming wedding during a December 2020 episode of her and Brie’s podcast “Total Bellas”, but their wedding date was a little more general at the time. “Our goal is to get married in the fall … fall 2021,” the Arizona native added, explaining that the coronavirus pandemic made them hesitant to set a date.

“We’re praying COVID is under control, we are mask-free or we figure out a way how to do it,” she continued. “We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light.”

Artem, for his part, told fans in September 2020 that he and Nikki were “definitely” still going to tie the knot. “We don’t want to do the wedding with masks … Want to do it when things get better,” the dancer explained to Extra at the time.