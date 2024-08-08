Nikki Glaser Sings Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer Parody

Nikki Glaser can easily put a smile on people’s faces with her unmatched humor, even during saddening times. The comedian made a parody of Taylor Swift’s song “Cruel Summer” at the airport after the pop star’s Eras tour shows in Vienna were canceled following a planned bomb threat.

The “Nikki Glaser Podcast” host, 40, and her sister, Lauren Glaser, seemingly learned the news of the high-risk situation before boarding their plane on Wednesday, August 7. Since their plans of attending Taylor’s concert were out of the picture, the siblings decided to become the performers.

“We’re stuck at an airport gate,” Nikki kicked off the parody in the tune of the chorus of “Cruel Summer.”

The women switched off lines, singing, “On our way to Vienna on a flight that was late/ Oh, planning outfits and singing songs/ We had no idea how things could go wrong/ Then we get a text from our mom/ That the shows have been canceled because of a threat from a bomb/ And we screamed in Hudson News/ What the hell do I do with these goddamn sparkly shoes?/ I dyed my hair pink for nothing/ We’re f–ked.”

The silly tune could have gone left, but the video seemed to be the light Swifties needed at a dark time.

“The way this is going viral immediately,” influencer Kelly Uhima wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I’m so sorry BUT this is really a perfect response (but I’m so sorry),” a second fan wrote.

A third person shared, “That’s Amazing! Way to make lemonade out of S#$T. That is a rotten bummer but overjoyed that nobody was harmed. If I know Taylor, she will figure a way to make lemonade out of this crap turn of events.”

Nonetheless, the ladies continued on with their trip to Vienna, Austria.

Nikki Glaser/ Instagram

Earlier that day, Taylor’s shows scheduled for Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, at Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of a planned terrorist attack,” the concert’s host, Barracuda Music, wrote in a statement via Instagram. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

The decision was announced after government officials raided a 19-year-old’s home after learning of a possible planned ISIS attack at Taylor’s shows. Police found chemicals and substances at the teen’s home in Ternitz, where his parents also reside. He was arrested onsite.

A secondary suspect was also taken into custody after being detained in Vienna.

Taylor, 34, has yet to publicly react to the unfortunate events.

The Grammy-winning artist has been dealing with travesty lately, especially after three young children died during a fatal attack at a Taylor Swift-themed kids dance class in Southport, England.

On July 29, a 17-year-old suspect entered the dance and yoga studio and stabbed the young victims. As a result of the attack, a 6, 7 and 9-year-old died.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Taylor wrote via Instagram Stories the following day. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”