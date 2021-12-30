Looking good! Noah Cyrus rocked a pink thong bikini during a beach day in Miami ahead of sister Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve event with comedian Pete Davidson, which takes place in Florida.

Although the “Midnight Sky” singer, 29, did not appear to be present, Noah, 21, was all smiles while hanging out with a pal as they splashed around in the water. Older sister Brandi Cyrus, who wore an adorable emerald green bikini top and grey shorts, later joined the girls.

The “Young & Sad” singer looked stunning flaunting her curves on the beach, but she previously admitted that she wanted to “hide [herself]” at a young age during an interview with PopBuzz in 2020.

“I felt a little bit uncomfortable in my own body because I felt like a lot of people were judging it,” she reflected. “There’s a lot I would tell my younger self now — just like about growing up and insecurities. You’re going to learn and you’re going to go through [things] that kind of make you sad.”

Although Noah has not been named as one of the performers lined up for Miley’s NYE special, the sisters both shared a photo cuddled up on a stage on December 29.

“I got you, babe,” Noah captioned the black-and-white picture via Instagram. While it’s possible the “July” singer was simply supporting Miley during rehearsals, it also wouldn’t be a huge surprise if she made a cameo during the show, considering she’s a successful artist in her own right.

Prior to the Cyrus family jetting down to the panhandle state, the famous brood celebrated Christmas together.

The “Prisoner” singer shared a rare photo with most of her siblings, including Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus, via Instagram. Mom Trish Cyrus smiled in the middle of the group as she held Braison’s 5-month-old baby boy, Bear Chance Cyrus, whom he shares with wife Stella McBride.

“Christmas with the Cyrus family. Guess who the only one not stoned is?” Miley captioned the group shot. Miley also has a half-brother named Christopher, whom her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, shares with Kristin Luckey.

