Holy smoke show! Noah Cyrus wore a sheer red dress during the TV debut performance of her new single, “I Burned LA Down,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The musician, 22, looked eerie and sexy in the translucent gown that bared it all during the Wednesday, April 20 episode. Underneath the dress, however, was a corset with lace pieces. The undergarment stopped at the “Lonely” artist’s rib cage, exposing her entire chest area.

Considering the title of the song, Noah’s fashion choice was an A+. The red number was a theme during the performance as the stage lights were the same color.

“Thanks for having me and the band last night to perform ‘I Burned LA Down’ @jimmykimmellive,” the Tennessee native captioned her Instagram video of the performance on Thursday, April 21.

Celebs were practically drooling over the “July” singer’s fashion choice. “COUTURE BABY,” Noah’s creative stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, said in the comments.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Grey Hamlin, even loved the look, too. Amelia commented, “yes you did,” referencing that Noah, in fact, burned L.A. down. Delilah gushed that she loved the red hot look.

The single is the first released song from her debut album, The Hardest Part, which will be released on July 15.

Her wardrobe in the song’s music video is very similar to her look on the late-night talk show. She wore different couture pieces throughout the video, however, Noah notably wore a sheer and red lace dress with a matching mask.

“Thank you so much everyone on my team who’s been hustling to get this all done in time,” the “Again” singer’s April 7 caption read. “I love you all so much I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without you,” she added. “I hope y’all like the song it means the entire world to me.”

The visually beautiful music video featured her horse, Moonstone. The musician revealed that being able to ride her equine in the video helped her feel comfortable on camera.

“‘My grandfather always said, ‘The outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man,’ and my God, is that true,” Noah reminisced in her April 8 Instagram clip of the music video. “I’ve never felt less anxious and more connection to myself than when I’m on a horse.”