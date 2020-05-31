The gang’s back together! YouTuber Tana Mongeau revealed she reunited with BFF Noah Cyrus amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 30. The MTV starlet, 21, shared a video clip of herself and Miley Cyrus‘ little sister driving together on her Instagram Stories. It seemed the dynamic duo decided to break quarantine for a little while to stretch their legs.

It’s no surprise to see Tana and her singer pal, 20, joining forces once again after spending months self-isolating. The Las Vegas native opened up about her bond with Noah, telling Life & Style exclusively they built their friendship on a mutual “love for smoking weed.”

“It’s very rare that I meet a girl who likes smokes as much as me. So Noah will never, Noah could probably out smoke me. I don’t even know,” Tana gushed over the Nashville native in February. “She’ll never turn it down. So, that’s how we bonded.”

Aside from their common dedication to getting their smoke on, the content creator also noted Noah is one of the “sweetest people” she’s ever met. “Her heart is so big,” she added. “She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.”

The close pals first revealed their friendship in September 2019, which shocked fans and followers because of their mutual ex-boyfriend Lil Xan. Tana even uploaded a storytime video about why Noah supposedly hated her in May 2019.

Since the twosome started hanging out, we’ve really watched them grow closer and closer. They’ve shared countless photos and videos while spending time together in Los Angeles and have also established their own ship name: Nana (not Toah). The pair also once shared a video clip licking knives together. Yeah, you read that right.

Most recently, Tana shouted out the songwriter on her latest single, “Liar,” just days before its release. “This song could literally make me cry every time I hear it,” the Bustedness star wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 7. “Proud of [you], happy [you’re] releasing it.”

It’s great to see Tana and Noah reuniting amid social distancing. Now, we just need them to collab on some music!