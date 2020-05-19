If you follow any of the Kardashians on social media, then you already know that the famous family is obsessed with olive oil cloud bombs from Little House Confections, founded by Liz Roth and Jaymie Wisneski, in Los Angeles. Up until recently, we had never heard of the delectable treats. After all, they aren’t quite as mainstream as other desserts. That said, they are every bit as worthwhile.

“It’s not a cookie. It’s not a cake. It’s not a macaroon. IT’S A CLOUD BOMB,” the company’s official Instagram describes. “It comes in rose, chai, lavender and classic orange! Yummy yummy, get in my tummy. They’re gluten-free and you’d never know it.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Although a box of 12 will cost you $52, the nutritional facts might be worth the splurge. Unlike regular cakes, olive oil-based baked goods are often lower in carbs and sugar, which is great if you’re on a keto diet. Little House Confections even offers customers the option to choose their own flour and insists any sweetness comes from natural ingredients (i.e. fresh-squeezed orange juice and zest).

Kourtney Kardashian listed both olive oil cake and olive oil cloud bombs as two of her go-to snacks amid the coronavirus quarantine. The Poosh.com founder, 41, will often pair them with a matcha latte during the mid-afternoon.

As for Kylie Jenner, she seems to enjoy them all day long! “OMG,” the makeup mogul, 22, excitedly wrote in her May 18 Instagram Story after opening up some fresh cloud bombs. Kylie seemingly snacked on them ahead of her pepperoni and pineapple pizza dinner.

While the Kar-Jenner sisters are definitely trendsetters, they aren’t the only people in Hollywood riding the olive oil wave. Actress Laura Harrier, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s sister Alana and many others are big fans of the product!

If you’re in L.A., maybe you should try and eat like an A-lister. But, be sure not to put the bombs or cakes in the fridge. They recommend eating within two to three days … or one sitting!