Orlando Bloom Eyeing Kim Kardashian a 'Non-Issue' for Katy Perry (EXCL)

Orlando Bloom took fans aback when he was busted checking out Kim Kardashian’s butt at a gala in New York City this week, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style Katy Perry couldn’t have cared less and they both actually encourage each other to get their flirt on!

A photographer snapped the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk, 47, staring directly at Kim’s famous derrière, with wife Katy, 39, on the other side of him while they both attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner on Monday, September 9.

But Katy’s fans can rest easy knowing there’s neither trouble in paradise nor a blow out fight in sight for the couple, who have been engaged since 2019.

“Their sex life is very hot and heavy,” the source assures, “so there’s absolutely no jealousy on Katy’s part, she’s very secure in what they have and in her own sex appeal.”

“She totally understands why Orlando would be checking out Kim’s booty, she says she’d do the same if a hot guy were in her face and Orlando would have no issue with it.”

“They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive.”

“Sex is Orlando’s big vice, but he’s not a cheater and never has been. He just wants a partner with an equal sex-drive and Katy seems to have no problem keeping up.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The odd couple surprised fans when they first got together in 2016, with career-minded Katy a seeming mismatch for aloof Orlando.

However, a longtime friend of the actor previously told Life & Style their relationship “works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando and it’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together.” The couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 4. “Otherwise,” the friend continues, “they’re radically different people with Katy being the ambitious, hard-charging, type-A personality and Orlando being extremely laid back, almost to a fault.”

“That’s why it manages to work between him and Katy. The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career,” the friend says.

The “I Kissed a Girl Singer” released her latest album, 134, on Friday, September 20, to mostly negative reviews, but luckily for Katy, her husband has her back, with a host of ways to distract the singer from the stress as she attempts to rebuild her career.

“They can turn anything into foreplay, even housework, Katy wasn’t exaggerating when she said she gives Orlando oral sex if he does the dishes,” the source says.

“She works very hard to keep him satisfied, and he does the same with her, it’s a great relationship and sex is definitely a huge part of their connection, so Orlando sneaking a peak at Kim’s bum is a non-issue.”

“They found it pretty hilarious that people got so up in arms about it!”