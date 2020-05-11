Relationship goals! Orlando Bloom, left his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry a rare and flirty comment when she shared some Instagram photos of herself and her dog dressed up as Mrs. Jumbo and Dumbo.

“My office will never be the same again,” the 43-year-old actor commented, adding heart eyes and face with tears of joy emojis. Katy, 35, looked super cute in the costume, which she wore for ABC’s Disney Family Singalong 2. Additionally, the outfit gave Katy the chance to show off her maternal side.

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

In April, the pop star told Access Live she believes she was meant to be a parent. “I think I’ve always been a mom in a way,” she said. “I’ve been a mother to the children in some ways,” Katy added, seemingly referring to American Idol contestants.

While the “Roar” artist is looking forward to her bundle of joy’s arrival, unfortunately, she’s missing out on some major baby events amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve had to reschedule many plans and, you know, not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower or, you know, blah blah blah — but I’m not sure I’m going to be able to do any of that,” she revealed via Facebook Live on May 3. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. But, I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now. There’s a lot going on.”

Luckily, she has an amazing beau to help relieve her stress. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can. Orlando is all about spoiling her and trying to get her to relax, to be in the moment and enjoy this special time in their lives.”

While being on lockdown can be stressful, the couple, who got engaged in February 2019, are making the best of it. They “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style.

Their baby girl is expected to arrive sometime in the summer, so this gives Katy and Orlando enough time to prepare!